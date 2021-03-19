Will Jim Carrey Star In the New Ace Ventura Film?

Sonic the Hedgehog writers Pat Casey and Josh Miller will be collaborating once more on a project that Sonic and Jim Carrey fans might recognize: A forthcoming third installment to the Ace Ventura film series.

In an interview conducted between Park Circus, a repertory sales agency, and Morgan Creek, a production company that produced both Ace Ventura: Pet Detective and Ace Ventura: When Nature Calls, Morgan Creek representatives revealed that—due to the excitement and persistent devotion of the Pet Detective’s fanbase—an additional film was on the way.

“Its [sic] noticeable from the 3 million fans chatting on the official Facebook page for Ace Ventura that audiences are clamoring for a 3rd installment… During COVID, audiences have been in love and are thrilled to have beloved characters brought back with new stories,” Morgan Creek said.

For the unfamiliar, 1994’s Ace Ventura: Pet Detective and 1995’s Ace Ventura: When Nature Calls are over-the-top comedies which center Ace Ventura, a Miami-based detective who specializes in retrieving missing animals. Carrey shines in this role with classic facial elasticity, goofy voice work, quaffed hair and Hawaiian T-shirts. The films debuted during an era in the ‘90s where dumb dude slapstick was H-O-T hot (think Dumb & Dumber).

It’ll certainly be interesting to see how well that silly gait and grinning face do in the 21st century—especially if Carrey returns. The actor, whose involvement seems likely given the writers involved, will be 60 next year. Will a sexagenarian pet whisperer thrive before a contemporary audience? Or will this reboot effort leave audiences saying “...alrighty then?” Time will tell. One can only hope that Carrey’s old man buttcheeks will be spared additional dialogue.