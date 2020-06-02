J.J. Abrams' Bad Robot Production Co. Pledges $10 Million to Anti-Racist Organizations

Director J.J. Abrams and producing partner Katie McGrath are putting their money where their mouth is, pledging $10 million on Tuesday to a variety of organizations that are all “committed to anti-racist agendas.” The donation comes from Bad Robot Productions and the Katie McGrath & J.J. Abrams Family Foundation.

Announced via the Bad Robot Instragram page, the couple revealed they would donate the $10 million over the course of five years to five organizations, starting with $200,000 donations to each of the following: Black Lives Matter LA, Community Coalition, Know Your Rights Camp, Black Futures Lab and Community Coalition. It’s a major statement of the company’s support for black Americans at a time of all-time-high racial division, following the police-sponsored murder of black citizen George Floyd.

The Instagram statement reads as follows, and you can view it below.

“Enough is enough. Enough police brutality. Enough outsized privilege. Enough polite conversation. Enough white comfort. The centuries long neglect and abuse of our Black brothers and sisters can only be addressed by scalable investment,” it continued. Corporate and private philanthropy can never achieve the impact needed to address these systemic inequities, but companies and individuals who are able must do what we can until our political leaders lead.”

The donations come in the wake of numerous protests against police brutality and the Trump administration that are erupting throughout the U.S.A., sparked by the injustice of the death of George Floyd, who was killed by police on May 25 after police officer Derek Chauvin knelt on his neck for upwards of nine minutes, asphyxiating him.