Comedian Julio Torres Heads to the Movies, Making Directorial Debut with A24

Julio Torres—who has charmed audiences with his 2019 comedy special My Favorite Shapes and Spanish-language HBO comedy series Los Espookys—is set to make his filmmaking debut.

The comedian will not only be directing, he’ll be writing, starring and producing a film from A24, with Tilda Swinton already attached to star as well.

As announced by The Hollywood Reporter, the untitled film is currently in the early stages of production with the plot being kept under wraps. Former SNL writer-director Dave McCary and actress Emma Stone will also be producing via their company Fruit Tree Films.

Torres wrote for SNL between 2016 and 2019, and Los Espookys—on which he serves as co-showrunner—was renewed for a second season in 2019.