Dig Into the Trailer for The Feast

If you’re looking for a new horror movie to sink your teeth into this fall, get ready for the highly-anticipated food-based horror film The Feast. Helmed by first-time feature director Lee Haven Jones (Doctor Who) and written by Roger Williams, The Feast is set on a large estate in the Welsh countryside. The vibe is already pretty… creepy… up there, so it’s not a huge surprise that when the family who lives there hires a new cook, Cadi (Annes Elwy), things get a little gory.

The film made a bloody splash at the SXSW Film Festival earlier this year, and also played at Beyond Fest and the Telluride Horror Show. Also in the cast is Nia Roberts, Julian Lewis Jones, Steffan Cennydd, Sion Alun Davies, Caroline Berry, Rhodri Meilir and Lisa Palfrey.

Check out the first very unsettling trailer for the film here:

There’s a lot going on in this trailer. We have the beautiful Welsh countryside juxtaposed with horrifying images: A bloody leg, a limp, dead rabbit, Cadi spitting in a dish of food. And, of course, there’s definitely a lot more mystery lurking under the surface that we’ll have to wait to watch when the film comes out.

The Feast hits theaters and VOD on November 19.