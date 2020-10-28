Watch This Fancifully Bizarre Trailer Mashup of The Hobbit and Mad Max: Fury Road

Truly, there are no two properties that can’t be mashed up together into a comical, pop culture hybrid. Prior to today, for instance, we would have thought that the works of J.R.R. Tolkien would probably be difficult to fuse with the gritty post-apocalyptic vibes of George Miller’s Mad Max: Fury Road. But that was before we saw the below, fan-made trailer for The Hobbit: Fury Road. And suffice to say, we stand corrected.

This is just some gloriously geeky silliness, as the creators at YouTube channel Inventor Headquarters put in some excellent FX work in order to primarily transplant the cast and characters of Peter Jackson’s The Hobbit and LOTR into the setting of Fury Road. The new plot, as interpreted from the trailer, seems to be a battle of wills for the title of “King Under the Mountain” between the dwarven Thorin Oakenshield and … well, whatever Immortan Joe is exactly.

Just photoshopping in some of these characters into amusing settings (Bilbo and Gandalf behind the wheel of a war rig is especially fun) would have been good enough, but the Hobbit: Fury Road trailer also makes a lot of new visual gags of its own. In particular, it zeroes in on some of the more absurd moments from the overstuffed Hobbit films to fit them in here—the sequence of Legolas jumping off falling pieces of a stone bridge, for instance, becomes him leaping from piece to piece of car wreckage in the middle of a sandstorm. The dumping of water from Immortan Joe’s fortress, meanwhile, now contains the barrels the dwarves used to escape from Thranduil’s castle. All the little touches are impeccable.

So by all means, take a minute out of your morning and enjoy the zany craftsmanship here.