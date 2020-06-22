Here We Go Again? Mamma Mia! Producer Teases Third Film

Honey, honey!

It sounds like another Mamma Mia! film could be in the works. Producer Judy Craymer, the woman behind the stage production as well as the two movies released in 2008 and 2018 respectively, told Daily Mail that she “dreams” of making a Mamma Mia! 3 and that the series was actually meant to be a trilogy.

“I was meant to have been getting on with that, in my head, during these months. But then I got hit with COVID fog,” Craymer said in the interview. “I think one day there will be another film, because there’s meant to be a trilogy, you see. I know Universal would like me to do it.”

This is good news for fans of the most recent installment, Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again, which scored nearly $400 million at the worldwide box office and charmed audiences in the process.

Amanda Seyfried, who plays the main character Sophie, seemed in favor of the idea in an interview with Collider that ran Sunday.

“Yeah, I wish there was a Mamma Mia 3, but I’ll tell you what – I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again and I hope I’m wrong again,” she said. “I don’t think there are enough ABBA songs to make a third movie. Because we’d have to use “Super Trouper” again and we’d have to use “Mamma Mia” again and have to use them in a different way.”

Tell that to ABBA, who were working on new music as recently as 2018. All we have to say about the matter of a third Mamma Mia! movie is “gimme! gimme! gimme!”