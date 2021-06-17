Megan Fox Is Chained to a Corpse in First Trailer for Thriller Till Death

In the mind of actress Megan Fox, “chained to a corpse” may well sound like an apt metaphor for the years she spent attached to the live-action Transformers franchise, but it’s also a succinct description of her latest film, horror-thriller Till Death. Looking like one part Gerald’s Game and one part Home Alone, with a dash of Ready or Not for good measure, the film pits a seriously disadvantaged Fox against ruthless home invaders, and will begin limited theatrical release on July 2, 2021.

As seen in the first trailer below, Fox’s character Emma is simply looking forward to a romantic getaway weekend with her husband, but the anniversary celebrations go seriously awry when she wakes up handcuffed to his corpse in the morning. As the synopsis reads:

After a romantic evening in their secluded lake house, Emma (Megan Fox) awakens handcuffed to her dead husband. Trapped and isolated in the dead of winter, she must fight off hired killers to escape her husband’s twisted plan.

Judging from the trailer, those killers seem to be operating under the husband’s instructions, so it seems fair to surmise that the entire ordeal has been orchestrated from the start. Regardless, that leaves it up to Fox to drag her husband’s body around the cabin, first hiding from the intruders and then finding a way to fight them, even in her current predicament. With action scenes that look impactful and appropriately grisly, our hope is that Till Death captures a delightfully sordid, modern grindhouse aesthetic. Check out the first trailer below.