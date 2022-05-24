See David Bowie as You Never Have Before in First Look at Moonage Daydream

Ahead of its premiere at the Cannes Film Festival, the teaser for Brett Morgen’s splashy David Bowie documentary Moonage Daydream has been released by NEON. The trailer sees the idol and iconoclast through stunning archival footage of his many eras, donning Ziggy Stardust garb and traipsing lime green hallways.

One might be wary after the 2020 biographical misfire that was Stardust, but the teaser for Moonage Daydream feels promising, especially as the film is actually sanctioned by the Bowie estate. That means actual Bowie music in this one. Described as a “cinematic odyssey,” Moonage Daydream is said to feature never-before-seen footage of the artist and will launch into IMAX theaters this fall.

Take a look:

“Who is he? What is he? Where did he come from? Is he a creature of a foreign power? Is he a creep? Is he dangerous? Is he smart? Dumb? Nice to his parents? Real? A put-on? Crazy, sane, man, woman, robot? What is this?” asks a narrator at the trailer’s beginning.

Those of us not strolling the Croisette will have to wait until September to find out what Brett Morgen thinks.