Netflix Sets Sept. Release Date for Star-Studded The Devil All the Time, With Tom Holland, Robert Pattinson and More

The fall streaming release schedule just got more interesting, as Netflix has unveiled a Sept. 16 release date for upcoming film The Devil All The Time, one of its most star-studded film projects to date. Its deep ensemble cast stars Tom Holland, Robert Pattinson, Bill Skarsgard, Riley Keough, Jason Clarke, Sebastian Stan, Haley Bennett, Mia Wasikowska, Eliza Scanlen, Harry Melling and even roots musician Pokey LaFarge. That’s one of the deepest overall casts we’ve seen in a while, even if it is lacking in any sort of racial diversity. Regardless, the film has been announced to hit Netflix globally in mid-September, according to the streamer on Twitter.

Tom Holland stars as Arvin Russell, “an unhappy young man from Ohio.” The film is reportedly set in the Midwest in the years following the end of World War II up until the beginning of the Vietnam war, where “it follows a non-linear storyline of various disturbed people who suffer from the damages of the post-war, and crime.” Perhaps unsurprisingly, it’s described as a psychological thriller.

The Devil All The Time was written by Antonio and Paulo Campos, and was directed by Antonio Campos, the creator of similarly psychological films such as Simon Killer and Christine.

Despite the little MCU reunion of Holland and Stan—the film was originally going to star Captain America, Chris Evans instead of Stan, oddly enough—the tone seems like it will be quite dark indeed. According to Radio Times, in fact, “the book upon which the film is based features some relentlessly gruesome scenes, including: human sacrifice, a murderous photographer who turns killings into twisted ‘art’, a holy man with a taste for snacking on spiders, and a lecherous pastor (played in the film by Pattinson) who preys on young, vulnerable congregants.”

Well, that certainly sounds like a memorable bunch of weirdos. We’ll be hotly anticipating the first trailer for The Devil All The Time in the near future.