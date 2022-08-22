Netflix Reveals Release Date, First Images for Knives Out Sequel Glass Onion

Ever since the delightful first romp into director Rian Johnson’s Agatha Christie-style whodunnit throwback Knives Out in 2019, film fans have been eagerly awaiting a second go-round in the modern murder mystery genre. Today, we finally know when that first Knives Out follow-up will arrive, as Netflix announced Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery is targeted for a Christmas streaming debut, on Dec. 23, 2022. The world’s largest streamer also unveiled a few first-look photos, including a long table shot of the sequel’s impressive cast.

That impressive ensemble was something of a given for any Knives Out sequel, as the first film’s collection of characters was a major part of its charm, along with Johnson’s dynamic direction. We have an entirely fresh set of faces this time around, as Glass Onion doesn’t continue the story of Ana de Armas’ Marta Cabrera from the first film—rather, the link is the presence of eccentric and slightly foppish Southern detective Benoit Blanc, so memorably played in the first film by a scenery chewing Daniel Craig. He’s joined by a wicked ensemble that includes Edward Norton, Janelle Monae, Ethan Hawke, Dave Bautista, Kathryn Hahn, Leslie Odom Jr., Jessica Henwick, Kate Hudson and Madelyn Cline among others. Few details are known about who any of the major stars are playing, with the exception of Norton as “tech billionaire Miles Bron.” His gathering of friends in Greece is an impetus for murder, which results in a visit from Mr. Benoit Blanc. You can see a table image of most of the main cast below, likely arrayed for interrogation.

Knives Out was one of the more fun multiplex experiences of the last few years, so one hopes that the film will see some wide release theatrical play in addition to its Netflix streaming debut. The world’s largest streamer acquired rights to Johnson’s whodunnit concept for a truly staggering $469 million, which included the rights for two films. How those films could ever possibly provide half a billion dollars in value for Netflix I couldn’t possibly begin to fathom, but that’s their job to figure out rather than mine. In the meantime, enjoy the photos above as we wait for a first Glass Onion trailer sometime in the near future.