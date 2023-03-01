Netflix Unveils First Trailer for Pornhub Documentary, Money Shot: The Pornhub Story

By all accounts one of the most heavily trafficked websites in the world, Pornhub is also one of the sites least likely to come up in polite conversation with a stranger. The global leader in free internet pornography changed the adult entertainment industry forever when it launched back in 2007, ushering in a new era of accessibility for pornography, while providing a platform for countless adult performers. But at the same time, the company has simultaneously been accused of numerous ethical and legal violations over the years, whether it’s been serving as a platform for nonconsensual sex videos, or profiting from human trafficking. These issues make up the heart of upcoming Netflix documentary Money Shot: The Pornhub Story, which released its first trailer today. Money Shot is directed by Suzanne Hillinger and hits the service on March 15, 2023. You can see that trailer below.

The documentary seems to be attempting to tackle the monolith of Pornhub from many angles at once. To those unfamiliar with it, the film seeks to establish the global scale of the internet porn industry, in which Pornhub was estimated as the 13th most trafficked site in the world as recently as 2022. Likewise, the film aligns itself with sex workers and consensual porn performers, who experienced a wave of censorship and deplatforming during the pandemic, threatening the livelihoods of many performers.

No conversation on Pornhub can be complete, however, without diving into its long history of allegedly hosting non-consensual porn from unverified sources, practices that could easily put money into the pockets of human traffickers and content being made via sexual coercion. In Dec. of 2020, this resulted in Pornhub finally taking action via massive purges of unverified users and unofficial content, reducing the site’s content exponentially. Today, the site seems to maintain a much more careful, monitored approach toward its content. All of these issues are seemingly addressed in Money Shot. How tactful the documentary will be in handling this difficult subject material is anyone’s guess.

Money Shot: The Pornhub Story hits Netflix on March 15, 2023, and will surely attract some salacious attention in the process. Check out the trailer for the documentary below.