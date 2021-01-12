No Theaters? No Problem for Netflix, Which Will Release at Least One New Movie a Week in 2021

Do you have plans this weekend? What about every weekend of 2021? Netflix, the leviathan streamer that’s only benefited from our inability to get out of the house in the last year or so, has something to say about that. 71 things to say, as a matter of fact. Today, Netflix announced its entire 2021 slate of films, which will drop at least one new movie a week and total up to 71 movies. For some perspective, if you flip those digits, you’ll get how many movies Warner Bros. plans on releasing in 2021 (17).

It’s a ton of movies or, if you want to use more Netflix-esque parlance, a ton of content. Its audience remains captive, its strategy continues to open the floodgate and the law of large numbers continues to say that, hey, some of these are going to end up being pretty good. For every Hillbilly Elegy, one must imagine a The Irishman.

The trailer for its slate features plenty of homebound celebrities looking various degrees of worn-out as they play along with the oncoming avalanche of movies:

But man, 71 movies. That’s a full 15% of its current Originals total of 469. I don’t exactly know what that math means, but it’s certainly a whole lot of movies—and a whole lot of incentive for moviegoers to take the “go” out of their title, at least until the COVID-19 vaccine has rolled out.

Here’s the full list of 2021 Netflix movies:

8 Rue de l’Humanité

A Boy Called Christmas

A Castle For Christmas

A Week Away

A Winter’s Tale from Shaun the Sheep

Afterlife of the Party

Army of the Dead

Awake

Back to the Outback

Bad Trip

Beauty

Beckett

Blonde

Blood Red Sky

Bombay Rose

Bruised

Concrete Cowboy

Don’t Look Up

Double Dad

Escape from Spiderhead

Fear Street Trilogy

Fever Dream

Finding ‘Ohana

Fuimos Canciones

I Care A Lot

Intrusion

Kate

Kissing Booth 3

Loud House

Love Hard

Malcolm & Marie

Monster

Moxie

Munich

Night Teeth

Nightbooks

No One Gets Out Alive

O2

Outside the Wire

Penguin Bloom

Pieces of Woman

Red Notice

Robin Robin

Skater Girl

Stowaway

Sweet Girl

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles

The Dig

The Guilty

The Hand of God

The Harder They Fall

The Last Letter from Your Lover

The Last Mercenary

The Power of the Dog

The Princess Switch 3

The Starling

The Swarm

The White Tiger

The Woman in the Window

There’s Someone Inside Your House

Things Heard and Seen

Thunder Force

Tick, tick…BOOM

To All The Boys: Always and Forever

Trollhunters: Rise of the Titans

Unt. Alexandre Moratto Film

Unt. Graham King

Untitled Alicia Keys Rom-Com

Wish Dragon

YES DAY