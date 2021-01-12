No Theaters? No Problem for Netflix, Which Will Release at Least One New Movie a Week in 2021

Do you have plans this weekend? What about every weekend of 2021? Netflix, the leviathan streamer that’s only benefited from our inability to get out of the house in the last year or so, has something to say about that. 71 things to say, as a matter of fact. Today, Netflix announced its entire 2021 slate of films, which will drop at least one new movie a week and total up to 71 movies. For some perspective, if you flip those digits, you’ll get how many movies Warner Bros. plans on releasing in 2021 (17).
It’s a ton of movies or, if you want to use more Netflix-esque parlance, a ton of content. Its audience remains captive, its strategy continues to open the floodgate and the law of large numbers continues to say that, hey, some of these are going to end up being pretty good. For every Hillbilly Elegy, one must imagine a The Irishman.
The trailer for its slate features plenty of homebound celebrities looking various degrees of worn-out as they play along with the oncoming avalanche of movies:
But man, 71 movies. That’s a full 15% of its current Originals total of 469. I don’t exactly know what that math means, but it’s certainly a whole lot of movies—and a whole lot of incentive for moviegoers to take the “go” out of their title, at least until the COVID-19 vaccine has rolled out.
Here’s the full list of 2021 Netflix movies:
8 Rue de l’Humanité
A Boy Called Christmas
A Castle For Christmas
A Week Away
A Winter’s Tale from Shaun the Sheep
Afterlife of the Party
Army of the Dead
Awake
Back to the Outback
Bad Trip
Beauty
Beckett
Blonde
Blood Red Sky
Bombay Rose
Bruised
Concrete Cowboy
Don’t Look Up
Double Dad
Escape from Spiderhead
Fear Street Trilogy
Fever Dream
Finding ‘Ohana
Fuimos Canciones
I Care A Lot
Intrusion
Kate
Kissing Booth 3
Loud House
Love Hard
Malcolm & Marie
Monster
Moxie
Munich
Night Teeth
Nightbooks
No One Gets Out Alive
O2
Outside the Wire
Penguin Bloom
Pieces of Woman
Red Notice
Robin Robin
Skater Girl
Stowaway
Sweet Girl
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles
The Dig
The Guilty
The Hand of God
The Harder They Fall
The Last Letter from Your Lover
The Last Mercenary
The Power of the Dog
The Princess Switch 3
The Starling
The Swarm
The White Tiger
The Woman in the Window
There’s Someone Inside Your House
Things Heard and Seen
Thunder Force
Tick, tick…BOOM
To All The Boys: Always and Forever
Trollhunters: Rise of the Titans
Unt. Alexandre Moratto Film
Unt. Graham King
Untitled Alicia Keys Rom-Com
Wish Dragon
YES DAY