Cage Rage Levels Are Life-Threatening in Red Band Trailer for The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent

In his most self-reflexive role since Adaptation., Nicolas Cage will play himself in The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent, the latest film from director Tom Gormican. Part action, part comedy and entirely unCaged, The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent promises to bring laughter and thrills alike to theaters this spring.

The new red band trailer shows Nic Cage fully leaning into the role of himself as he navigates a shifting Hollywood landscape that values him more as a “memeified” figure than as an actor. Pedro Pascal co-stars as a Cage super-fan and billionaire who offers Cage $1M to appear at his birthday.

“It’s the easiest gig ever, you play yourself!” Cage’s agent, played by Neil Patrick Harris, quips. But in the world of the ultra-rich, nothing is ever as it seems, and Cage quickly finds himself wrapped up in a U.S. government plot to take down his new billionaire friend. Tiffany Haddish and Ike Barinholtz star as the government agents in charge of wrangling Cage into their plot.

Cage delightfully portrays himself as both a self-absorbed blowhard and a warm, beloved figure of action/comedy cinema. And yes, he declares (loudly) that he is Nic Fucking Cage. The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent lands in theaters on April 22, 2022.

Check out the new red band trailer here: