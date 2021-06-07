Steven Soderbergh's Full No Sudden Move Trailer Teams Don Cheadle, Brendan Fraser, and Basically Everyone Else

Director Steven Soderbergh’s upcoming film No Sudden Move finally has an official trailer, following last month’s release of the teaser coinciding with the announcement of the film’s Centerpiece Gala placement in the 2021 Tribeca Film festival.

The period piece packs an all-star cast of Don Cheadle, Brendan Fraser, Kieran Culkin, Benicio del Toro, David Harbour, Jon Hamm, Julia Fox, Amy Seimetz, Noah Jupe, Craig muMs Grant and Frankie Shaw, and also features Ray Liotta and Bill Duke. Set in Detroit in 1954, the official synopsis of the film is as follows: “No Sudden Move centers on a group of small-time criminals who are hired to steal what they think is a simple document. When their plan goes horribly wrong, their search for who hired them – and for what ultimate purpose – weaves them through all echelons of the race-torn, rapidly changing city.”

By the looks of this first full trailer, it seems like we have another fun, exciting crime caper from Soderbergh on our hands.

From a script written by screenwriter Ed Solomon (the Bill & Ted movies, Now You See Me movies and Men in Black), the film is produced by Casey Silver, both of whom Soderbergh collaborated with for Mosaic, his HBO series. Following the film’s world premiere at Tribeca on June 18, it will premiere wide on HBO Max on July 1.

Check out the trailer for No Sudden Move below: