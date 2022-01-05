Mike Judge Teases New Beavis and Butt-Head Feature Film Coming in 2022

Animation legend Mike Judge is teasing Beavis and Butt-Head fans ahead of the duo’s first sighting since the brief-lived series reboot in 2011, giving a first look at how the duo might have advanced in age since their high school years. And suffice to say, it isn’t pretty. In the process, Judge also confirmed that the upcoming Beavis and Butt-Head film for Paramount+, first announced in the spring of last year, is indeed expected to arrive in 2022.

On Tuesday night, the creator of series such as Beavis and Butt-Head and King of the Hill tweeted some drawings of the pair, seemingly depicting the duo of former juvenile delinquents now in middle age. Butt-Head has swelled to particularly round proportions in the years that have passed, while Beavis amusingly now has eyeglasses and missing teeth. Judge joked that the two “need some time to get back in shape,” making us wonder whether the creator would actually commit to an entire film of a middle-aged, adult Beavis and Butt-Head. One can only imagine the horrific lives that these two would be living … but would they still be roommates?

The still-untitled film essentially serves as a reintroduction to the pair before a new series on Comedy Central, which would eventually end up on Paramount+ as well. It will be the first feature film for the pair since 1996’s Beavis and Butt-Head Do America, a film we waxed nostalgic on recently as a perfect comedy of its era. The original series, meanwhile, ran from 1993-1997 and was noted for its clever commentary on MTV music videos before serving as a launching pad for other characters such as Daria Morgendorffer.

We can probably expect more Beavis and Butt-Head news soon, such as a film title or release date. In the meantime, check out Judge’s rather grotesque little sketches below.