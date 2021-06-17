Nicolas Cage is a Vengeful Uhhhh *Spins Wheel* "Truffle Hunter" in First Trailer for Pig

Nicolas Cage’s penchant for taking on eccentric roles treads new ground in his next star vehicle, Pig. The official trailer dropped for the new Neon drama, which follows Cage’s as-yet nameless truffle hunter whose beloved pig is taken, forcing him to embark on a journey to get the creature back. The film also features Alex Wolff (Hereditary), Adam Arkin (Chicago Hope) and Gretchen Corbett (The Rockford Files).

The trailer synopsis reads “A truffle hunter who lives alone in the Oregonian wilderness must return to his past in Portland in search of his beloved foraging pig after she is kidnapped.”

While filmed back in 2019, the pandemic delayed the release of the film, now set for a theatrical release this summer. The screenplay was written by the film’s director, Michael Sarnoski, who adapted it from a story co-conceived by him alongside Vanessa Block. Block and Cage serve as two of the film’s six producers.

From the looks of the trailer, Pig seems partly positioned as a gritty drama, partly as a thriller, partly as a character study. It’s certainly out-of-the-box subject material, but the recent acclaim of indie documentary The Truffle Hunters may add to the appeal, notwithstanding the enduring, oddball charm of Cage.

Pig is set to hit theaters July 16.

Check out the trailer below: