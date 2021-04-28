Something's Fishy in the New Trailer for Pixar's Luca

Pixar has released a new trailer for director Enrico Casarosa’s Luca, its upcoming adventure about Luca (Jacob Tremblay) and Alberto (Jack Dylan Grazer), two friends who galivant around the seaside town of Portorosso in the Italian Riviera by day—but live in the depths of the ocean as sea creatures by night. Paste’s Fletcher Peters explains that Luca is what happens when Pixar blends Shark Tale and the aesthetic of Luca Guadagnino’s Call Me By Your Name.

Luca first showed off its fishy footage back in February. The previous trailer revealed the double identity status of our two main characters and offered the audience a taste of the film’s animation style and summery Italian feel. This new trailer unveils more about the world of the film and the characters within it. In its opening sequence, Luca apprehensively breaches the surface of the water and explores the human world alongside Alberto.

It appears that the film’s titular character is the more demure member of the dynamic duo and, through Alberto’s friendship and that of curly redheaded human Giulia Marcovaldo (Emma Berman), Luca may learn to navigate the surface world and the anxieties of his own inner world. This trailer also offers more time to Luca’s family, and he and Alberto’s potential antagonists.

Daniela, Luca’s sea monster mother voiced by Maya Rudolph, discourages timid Luca from swimming towards the surface while they also run into Giulia’s father Massimo (Marco Barricelli), a cook who has a passion for preparing seafood, and Ercolé Visconti (Saverio Raimondo), the twerpiest bully and Vespa owner in all of Portorosso.

Watch the latest trailer for Luca here:

Luca will be available to stream on Disney+ on June 18.