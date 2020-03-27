Neon Acquires Rights to Brandon Cronenberg's Sci-Fi Thriller Possessor

Neon, the production and distribution company that released Parasite and Honeyland last year, has acquired the rights to Brandon Cronenberg’s Possessor.

Coming soon: POSSESSORDirected by Brandon CronenbergStarring Christopher Abbot, Andrea Riseborough, Jennifer Jason Leigh pic.twitter.com/bK644qnoUZ — NEON (@neonrated) March 27, 2020

The son of body-horror legend David Cronenberg, Brandon Cronenberg writes and directs Possessor, his second full-length feature after 2012’s Antiviral. The film stars Christopher Abbott (The Sinner), Andrea Riseborough (Birdman, Nocturnal Animals), Tuppence Middleton (Sense8), Sean Bean (Game of Thrones) and the iconic Jennifer Jason Leigh (Georgia, Atypical). The film follows Tasya Vos (Riseborough), a corporate agent who is capable of using a brain-implant to hop into others’ bodies and commit assassinations. The technology eventually catches up to her and she finds herself embroiled in a mental battle between herself and Colin (Abbott), a man she possesses.

“Neon is a hugely exciting distributor, and I’ve been eager to work with them for a while now. I’m thrilled they are taking on Possessor in collaboration with Well Go USA, who made production of the film possible,” said Brandon Cronenberg in a statement.

The film premiered at Sundance back in January. Elevation Pictures will handle the Canadian release, with Well Go USA distributing for home entertainment. There’s no word currently on when the film will be released.