MUBI Announces Exciting Curated Cinema Experience MUBI GO Coming to the U.S.

Remember the era of MoviePass? When you could go to the movie theaters every single day for a small monthly fee, and life was good and there was no pain in the world? Well, no need to mourn its tragic demise anymore, because a new kind of subscription is coming to the U.S. And, somehow, it might be even better than our beloved MoviePass.

Streaming service, production company and distributor MUBI just announced that it is launching MUBI GO on October 29 in New York. MUBI GO, which has been running for years in the U.K. and India, gives members the opportunity to watch one new movie per week in theaters, picked specially by curators at MUBI. And, if you subscribe at a cost of $10.99 a month, you’ll also get to watch everything on their streaming platform at home, too. (Those already in New York and subscribing to MUBI will be invited to hop aboard the MUBI GO train for no additional cost).

The first film selected by MUBI GO is Passing, Rebecca Hall’s directorial debut about a Black woman in the Harlem Renaissance of the 1920s who reunites with an old friend, only to discover she is passing as white in order to be accepted by her racist husband. The film, which stars Ruth Negga and Tessa Thompson, hits Netflix on November 10, but MUBI GO subscribers will get to see it in theaters on the week of October 29.

Chris Mason Wells, Director of Distribution at MUBI in the U.S., discussed the platform’s decision to move to theaters in a statement: “The theatrical moviegoing experience is so essential, and we’re thrilled to extend MUBI’s curatorial voice beyond our streaming service platform to hand-pick great films for people watch in theaters – first in New York, then across the whole country.”

Participating theaters include, but are not limited to, Film at Lincoln Center, IFC Center, Film Forum, Brooklyn Academy of Music, Nitehawk Cinema, Paris Theater and more.