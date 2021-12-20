Alexander Skarsgård Is a Vengeful Viking in the Official Trailer for Robert Eggers’ The Northman

In 2015, director Robert Eggers stunned the world with his exemplary feature debut The Witch. After following that up with the beloved 19th century psycho-thriller The Lighthouse, Eggers quickly rose the ranks to becoming one of the most esteemed indie film directors of our generation. Now, two years after The Lighthouse, Eggers is finally back—and he’s bringing some hardcore Viking drama with him.

The Northman, which was written by Eggers and Icelandic writer Sjón, follows Amleth (Alexander Skarsgård), a Viking prince in 10th century Iceland who sets on an epic quest for justice after watching his father, King Aurvandil (Ethan Hawke) be murdered by his uncle Fjolnir (Claes Bang). Also in the cast is Nicole Kidman as Amleth’s mother, Queen Gudrun, Willem Dafoe (teaming up with Eggers for a second time after The Lighthouse), Anya Taylor-Joy (whose role in The Witch is largely responsible for her rise to stardom), Björk (of course), Murray McArthur, Ian Gerard Whyte, Hafþór Júliús Björnsson, Kate Dickie and Ralph Ineson.

If all that sounds promising, just wait until you see the film’s first trailer. Giant swords, epic music, a blood-thirsty Skarsgård, potential magical powers, and even a few seconds of Björk. I’m confident in saying that The Northman is well on its way to being one of 2022’s best.

Check out the trailer here:

The Northman hits theaters on April 22, 2022.