Robert Pattinson Is Hot and Moody in the Official Trailer for The Batman

If you thought news of Robert Pattinson stepping up as the new Batman was just one of his saucy pranks, or that it was simply too good to be true, it’s time to snap out of it and start believing it. The official trailer for The Batman came out over the weekend, and it showcases RPatz in all of his superhero glory. And, yes, those are some big wings to fill: Christian Bale was iconic as the vigilante in Christopher Nolan’s The Dark Knight, as was Ben Affleck in Zack Snyder’s Batman vs. Superman. And do we even have to mention Michael Keaton?

But I know Pattinson can do it. He’s proven over the years that he has a dark, edgy side—and I’m not just talking about Twilight. He absolutely nailed the action sequences in Tenet, and convincingly played a criminal on the run in Good Time.

The Batman is directed by Matt Reeves (Cloverfield, Dawn of the Planet of the Apes), who also co-wrote it alongside Peter Craig (The Town). In addition to Pattinson starring as Bruce Wayne, Zoë Kravitz plays Selina Kyle/Catwoman, and Paul Dano plays Edward Nashton AKA The Riddler. Also in the cast is Jeffrey Wright, John Turturro, Peter Sarsgaard, Andy Serkis and Colin Farrell.

Check out the official trailer here:

Based on the trailer, this isn’t going to be your average Batman film. Playing over a moody cover of Nirvana’s “Something in the Way,” this two-and-a-half-minute sneak peak of the film is stark and melancholy. It also has the line “What’s black and blue and dead all over?” in it, which is reason enough to watch. And if for some reason you’re not into the idea of Battinson, be comforted by the fact that this is a standalone film, so Ben Affleck will be back as your favorite superhero in no time.

The Batman hits theaters on March 4, 2022. And if one film isn’t enough for you, don’t fear: Two sequels and a spin-off TV show are already in the works.