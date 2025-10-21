Netflix has big plans for Catan
The streamer will develop live-action and animated films, scripted TV series, unscripted projects, and video games in a new exclusive deal.Screenshot: Gather Together Games/YouTube
Netflix is settling a new piece of IP. The streamer recently announced that it closed a deal for exclusive rights to Catan. While the extremely popular title does seem ripe for adaptation into a film or a TV series, Netflix may be going a bit overboard with their new purchase. The streamer is developing a “slate of scripted and unscripted projects,” it shared via Tudum; according to Deadline, that will include live-action and animated films, scripted TV series, unscripted projects, and video games. That’ll take a whole lot of brick, wood, wheat, sheep, and ore to accomplish.
