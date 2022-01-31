Leatherface Returns in the New Texas Chainsaw Massacre Legacy Sequel Trailer

2022 is gearing up to be a big year for the meta slasher legacy sequel. Ghostface returned in the latest Scream legacy sequel last month, and now Leatherface is back to terrorize a fresh batch of teens after 50 years of hiding in his remote Texas town. Texas Chainsaw Massacre is a sequel to the original (ignoring the original sequels), and the ninth installment in the franchise.

The trailer shows the group of optimistic young adults with big, idealistic dreams for the rundown Texas town, Harlow, only to be met with Leatherface’s wrath.

Elsie Fisher (Eighth Grade), Sarah Yarkin (Happy Death Day 2U) and Nell Hudson (Victoria) star as the group of young friends who accidentally disturb Leatherface’s world. Mark Burnham is the latest actor to take up the gauntlet of portraying Leatherface, while Mandy actress Olwen Fouéré has been tapped to play final girl Sally Hardesty, a role that hasn’t been reprised since Tobe Hooper’s 1974 original. John Larroquette is the only returning actor from the original, providing voiceover once again.

The new Texas Chainsaw Massacre is helmed by Emmy-winning director/cinematographer David Blue Garcia and produced by Fede Alvarez and Pat Cassidy.

Take a look at the trailer here:

Texas Chainsaw Massacre will be released on Netflix on February 18, 2022.