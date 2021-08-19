Paolo Sorrentino's Netflix Film The Hand of God Gets First Teaser Trailer

Holding its world premiere at the upcoming 78th Venice International Film Festival on September 2, the newest film from Academy Award-winning Italian director Paolo Sorrentino (The Great Beauty, The Young Pope), The Hand of God, teases a first look at his Diego Maradona-inspired feature.

Shot in Sorrentino’s hometown of Naples, The Hand of God takes place in the 1980s and follows an awkward Italian teenager named Fabietto Schisa (Filippo Scotti), who is saved in a tragic accident by football legend Diego Maradona—drastically altering the course of the teen’s life. In the official synopsis, the film is purported to be Sorrentino’s “most personal story,” and “a tale of fate and family, sports and cinema, love and loss.”

After its festival debut, the film is set for a limited released on November 24 and a worldwide release on December 3, followed by its streaming premiere on Netflix on December 15.

Check out the teaser below for The Hand of God: