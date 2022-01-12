A24 Is Back to Scare Your Pants off with the First Trailer for X

While the independent American distribution company A24 is best known for releasing horror hits like Hereditary and The Lighthouse, they more recently have dipped their toes into distributing films about the lives of sex workers with Zola and Red Rocket. Helmed by House of the Devil director Ti West, A24’s latest drop, simply titled X, brings the horror and adult film concepts together in an unholy union, with a late 1970s time stamp for good measure. If hoping for a Boogie Nights meets Texas Chainsaw Massacre update is wrong, then honey, who wants to be right?

Mia Goth (High Life, Emma), Brittany Snow (finally released from Pitch Perfect purgatory), Scott Mescudi, AKA Kid Cudi (Don’t Look Up) and Jenna Ortega (Insidious: Chapter 2) star as a group of porn filmmakers who set out to make an adult film in rural Texas, but soon find themselves being hunted by their strange elderly hosts. As stylish as it is sexy, the trailer shows a group of attractive young people who lust after fame and fortune, only to be met with death and destruction for their delicious deeds as night falls.

Take a look:

The idea that bodily harm is inevitable for any character caught doing the nasty in a horror film is about as old as the horror genre itself, so it will be interesting to see how writer/director West puts his spin on things. This will mark West’s first collaboration with A24, perhaps adding him to their roster of stellar horror filmmakers.

X will hit theaters March 18.