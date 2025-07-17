Vanessa Kirby Is Desperate For Cash in First Trailer for Netflix Thriller Night Always Comes

Blockbuster audiences are currently gearing up to see Vanessa Kirby take on the mantle of Sue Storm/The Invisible Woman in the looming MCU debut of The Fantastic Four: First Steps, but it looks like the Oscar-nominated actress also has something considerably more gritty in store for us in the near future. One look at the first trailer for Netflix’s Kirby-starring crime thriller Night Always Comes makes that perfectly clear, thrusting the performer into a desperate, single-night mission to scrape together enough money to avoid disaster … but will doing so doom her anyway? As the official synopsis puts it:

Based on the best selling novel by Willy Vlautin, Night Always Comes follows Lynette, a woman who risks everything to secure the house that represents a future for her family. On a dangerous odyssey through a single night, Lynette is forced to confront her dark past in order to finally break free.

Kirby’s Lynette seems to be the caretaker for her developmentally disabled brother (Zack Gottsagen), and put in a difficult situation by an irresponsible mother (Jennifer Jason Leigh, predictably haggard), which forces her to break bad as she gets sucked into the seediest corners of the Portland criminal underground over the course of a single night. Night Always Comes was directed by prolific TV director Benjamin Caron (he directed episodes of Andor among others), from a screenplay by Sarah Conradt. Its supporting cast includes some interesting names, including Stephen James, Julia Fox, Eli Roth, Randall Park and Michael Kelly.

Looking at the embedded trailer below, one certainly gets an anxious, high-intensity vibe from the project, which seems to be attempting to exude Safdie-esque vibes. We’ll find out for ourselves when Night Always Comes hits Netflix worldwide on Aug. 15, 2025. Meanwhile, you can check out the first footage below.