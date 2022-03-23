Where to Stream the 2022 Oscar Nominees

This long and COVID-filled awards season is, like the one immediately preceding it, one that’s given us ample opportunity to fully catch up on all its contenders. But maybe once the Academy Awards nominations dropped, you realized you’d overlooked a major player—or that a completionist instinct that you didn’t know existed was yearning to check those last few boxes.

To help those interested in being as prepared as possible to play along at home, those watching everything over the past year (and change) deemed nomination-worthy or those simply looking to hustle the other participants in their Oscars pool, we’ve rounded up every nominee and where to watch them. You’ll also find links to our coverage of these films, which includes a majority of nominees.

All but one of these films is available to stream right now. Most are on services that you might already have. A few, you’ve gotta rent. The short doc When We Were Bullies is probably findable through…unsavory means, but for now remains out of reach until its HBO premiere on March 30.

Here is where to stream every 2022 Oscar nominee:



Nominations: Best Animated Short



Nominations: Best Live Action Short

Where to find: Vimeo On Demand



Nominations: Best Documentary Feature

Watch on Paramount+



Nominations: Best Documentary Feature

Watch on Amazon Prime



Nominations: Best Documentary Short

Watch on Netflix



Nominations: Best Actor (Javier Bardem), Best Actress (Nicole Kidman), Best Supporting Actor (J.K. Simmons)

Watch on Amazon Prime



Nominations: Best Picture, Best Director, Best Supporting Actor (Ciarán Hinds), Best Supporting Actress (Judi Dench), Best Original Screenplay, Best Sound, Best Original Song (“Down to Joy”)

Where to find: Available to rent.



Nominations: Best Animated Short

Where to find: Vimeo On Demand



Nominations: Best Animated Short



Nominations: Best Picture, Best Supporting Actor (Troy Kotsur), Best Adapted Screenplay

Watch on Apple TV+



Nominations: Best Makeup & Hairstyling

Watch on Amazon Prime



Nominations: Best Makeup & Hairstyling, Best Costume Design

Watch on Disney+



Nominations: Best Costume Design

Where to find: Available to rent.



Nominations: Best Picture, Best Original Screenplay, Best Film Editing, Best Original Score

Watch on Netflix



Nominations: Best Live Action Short Film

Where to find: Vimeo on Demand



Nominations: Best Picture, Best Director, Best Adapted Screenplay, Best International Feature Film

Watch on HBO Max



Nominations: Best Picture, Best Adapted Screenplay, Best Production Design, Best Cinematography, Best Film Editing, Best Makeup and Hairstyling, Best Costume Design, Best Sound, Best Visual Effects, Best Original Score

Watch on HBO Max



Nominations: Best Animated Feature Film, Best Original Score, Best Original Song (“Dos Oruguitas”)

Watch on Disney+



Nominations: Best Actress (Jessica Chastain), Best Makeup and Hairstyling

Watch on HBO Max



Nominations: Best Animated Feature Film, Best Documentary Feature, Best International Feature Film

Watch on Hulu



Nominations: Best Original Song (“Somehow You Do”)

Watch on Hulu



Nominations: Best Visual Effects

Watch on HBO Max



Nominations: Best International Feature Film

Watch on Netflix



Nominations: Best Makeup and Hairstyling

Where to find: Available to rent.



Nominations: Best Picture, Best Actor (Will Smith), Best Supporting Actress (Aunjanue Ellis), Best Original Screenplay, Best Film Editing, Best Original Song (“Be Alive”)

Where to find: Available to rent.



Nominations: Best Documentary Short Subject

Watch on Netflix



Nominations: Best Picture, Best Director, Best Original Screenplay

Where to find: Available to rent.



Nominations: Best Live Action Short Film



Nominations: Best Actress (Olivia Colman), Best Supporting Actress (Jessie Buckley), Best Adapted Screenplay

Watch on Netflix



Nominations: Best Animated Feature Film

Watch on Disney+



Nominations: Best International Feature Film

Watch on Kanopy



Nominations: Best Animated Feature Film

Watch on Netflix



Nominations: Best Picture, Best Production Design, Best Cinematography, Best Costume Design

Watch on HBO Max



Nominations: Best Sound, Best Visual Effects, Best Original Song (“No Time To Die”)

Where to find: Available to rent.



Nominations: Best Live Action Short Film



Nominations: Best Actress (Penélope Cruz), Best Original Score

Where to find: Available to rent.



Nominations: Best Live Action Short Film

Watch on HBO Max



Nominations: Best Picture, Best Director, Best Actor (Benedict Cumberbatch), Best Supporting Actor (Kodi Smit-McPhee and Jesse Plemons), Best Supporting Actress (Kirsten Dunst), Best Adapted Screenplay, Best Production Design, Best Cinematography, Best Film Editing, Best Sound, Best Original Score

Watch on Netflix



Nominations: Best Documentary Short Subject



Nominations: Best Animated Feature Film

Watch on Disney+



Nominations: Best Animated Short Film

Watch on Netflix



Nominations: Best Visual Effects

Watch on Disney+



Nominations: Best Actress (Kristen Stewart)

Watch on Hulu



Nominations: Best Visual Effects

Where to find: Available to rent.



Nominations: Best Documentary Feature

Watch on Hulu



Nominations: Best Documentary Short Subject

Watch on Netflix



Nominations:Best Actor (Andrew Garfield), Best Film Editing

Watch on Netflix



Nominations: Best Actor (Denzel Washington), Best Production Design, Best Cinematography

Watch on Apple TV+



Nominations: Best Picture, Best Director, Best Supporting Actress (Ariana DeBose), Best Production Design, Best Cinematography, Best Costume Design, Best Sound

Watch on HBO Max



Nominations: Best Documentary Short Subject

Where to find: On HBO and HBO Max starting March 30.



Nominations: Best Animated Short Film



Nominations: Best Original Screenplay, Best International Feature Film

Where to find: Available to rent.



Nominations: Best Documentary Feature

Where to find: Available to rent.

