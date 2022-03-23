Where to Stream the 2022 Oscar Nominees

By Jacob Oller  |  March 23, 2022  |  4:00pm
Movies Features
Where to Stream the 2022 Oscar Nominees

This long and COVID-filled awards season is, like the one immediately preceding it, one that’s given us ample opportunity to fully catch up on all its contenders. But maybe once the Academy Awards nominations dropped, you realized you’d overlooked a major player—or that a completionist instinct that you didn’t know existed was yearning to check those last few boxes.

To help those interested in being as prepared as possible to play along at home, those watching everything over the past year (and change) deemed nomination-worthy or those simply looking to hustle the other participants in their Oscars pool, we’ve rounded up every nominee and where to watch them. You’ll also find links to our coverage of these films, which includes a majority of nominees.

All but one of these films is available to stream right now. Most are on services that you might already have. A few, you’ve gotta rent. The short doc When We Were Bullies is probably findable through…unsavory means, but for now remains out of reach until its HBO premiere on March 30.

Here is where to stream every 2022 Oscar nominee:

Affairs of the Art


Nominations: Best Animated Short

Ala Kachuu — Take and Run


Nominations: Best Live Action Short
Where to find: Vimeo On Demand

Ascension


Nominations: Best Documentary Feature

Watch on Paramount+

Attica


Nominations: Best Documentary Feature

Watch on Amazon Prime

Audible


Nominations: Best Documentary Short

Watch on Netflix

Being the Ricardos


Nominations: Best Actor (Javier Bardem), Best Actress (Nicole Kidman), Best Supporting Actor (J.K. Simmons)

Watch on Amazon Prime

Belfast


Nominations: Best Picture, Best Director, Best Supporting Actor (Ciarán Hinds), Best Supporting Actress (Judi Dench), Best Original Screenplay, Best Sound, Best Original Song (“Down to Joy”)
Where to find: Available to rent.

Bestia


Nominations: Best Animated Short
Where to find: Vimeo On Demand

Boxballet


Nominations: Best Animated Short

CODA


Nominations: Best Picture, Best Supporting Actor (Troy Kotsur), Best Adapted Screenplay

Watch on Apple TV+

Coming 2 America


Nominations: Best Makeup & Hairstyling

Watch on Amazon Prime

Cruella


Nominations: Best Makeup & Hairstyling, Best Costume Design

Watch on Disney+

Cyrano


Nominations: Best Costume Design
Where to find: Available to rent.

Don’t Look Up


Nominations: Best Picture, Best Original Screenplay, Best Film Editing, Best Original Score

Watch on Netflix

The Dress


Nominations: Best Live Action Short Film
Where to find: Vimeo on Demand

Drive My Car


Nominations: Best Picture, Best Director, Best Adapted Screenplay, Best International Feature Film

Watch on HBO Max

Dune


Nominations: Best Picture, Best Adapted Screenplay, Best Production Design, Best Cinematography, Best Film Editing, Best Makeup and Hairstyling, Best Costume Design, Best Sound, Best Visual Effects, Best Original Score

Watch on HBO Max

Encanto


Nominations: Best Animated Feature Film, Best Original Score, Best Original Song (“Dos Oruguitas”)

Watch on Disney+

The Eyes of Tammy Faye


Nominations: Best Actress (Jessica Chastain), Best Makeup and Hairstyling

Watch on HBO Max

Flee


Nominations: Best Animated Feature Film, Best Documentary Feature, Best International Feature Film

Watch on Hulu

Four Good Days


Nominations: Best Original Song (“Somehow You Do”)

Watch on Hulu

Free Guy


Nominations: Best Visual Effects

Watch on HBO Max

The Hand of God


Nominations: Best International Feature Film

Watch on Netflix

House of Gucci


Nominations: Best Makeup and Hairstyling
Where to find: Available to rent.

King Richard


Nominations: Best Picture, Best Actor (Will Smith), Best Supporting Actress (Aunjanue Ellis), Best Original Screenplay, Best Film Editing, Best Original Song (“Be Alive”)
Where to find: Available to rent.

Lead Me Home


Nominations: Best Documentary Short Subject

Watch on Netflix

Licorice Pizza


Nominations: Best Picture, Best Director, Best Original Screenplay
Where to find: Available to rent.

The Long Goodbye


Nominations: Best Live Action Short Film

The Lost Daughter


Nominations: Best Actress (Olivia Colman), Best Supporting Actress (Jessie Buckley), Best Adapted Screenplay

Watch on Netflix

Luca


Nominations: Best Animated Feature Film

Watch on Disney+

Lunana: A Yak in the Classroom


Nominations: Best International Feature Film

Watch on Kanopy

The Mitchells vs. the Machines


Nominations: Best Animated Feature Film

Watch on Netflix

Nightmare Alley


Nominations: Best Picture, Best Production Design, Best Cinematography, Best Costume Design

Watch on HBO Max

No Time to Die


Nominations: Best Sound, Best Visual Effects, Best Original Song (“No Time To Die”)
Where to find: Available to rent.

On My Mind


Nominations: Best Live Action Short Film

Parallel Mothers


Nominations: Best Actress (Penélope Cruz), Best Original Score
Where to find: Available to rent.

Please Hold


Nominations: Best Live Action Short Film

Watch on HBO Max

The Power of the Dog


Nominations: Best Picture, Best Director, Best Actor (Benedict Cumberbatch), Best Supporting Actor (Kodi Smit-McPhee and Jesse Plemons), Best Supporting Actress (Kirsten Dunst), Best Adapted Screenplay, Best Production Design, Best Cinematography, Best Film Editing, Best Sound, Best Original Score

Watch on Netflix

The Queen of Basketball


Nominations: Best Documentary Short Subject

Raya and the Last Dragon


Nominations: Best Animated Feature Film

Watch on Disney+

Robin Robin


Nominations: Best Animated Short Film

Watch on Netflix

Shang-Chi and the Legends of the Ten Rings


Nominations: Best Visual Effects

Watch on Disney+

Spencer


Nominations: Best Actress (Kristen Stewart)

Watch on Hulu

Spider-Man: No Way Home


Nominations: Best Visual Effects
Where to find: Available to rent.

Summer of Soul


Nominations: Best Documentary Feature

Watch on Hulu

Three Songs for Benazir


Nominations: Best Documentary Short Subject

Watch on Netflix

tick, tick…Boom!


Nominations:Best Actor (Andrew Garfield), Best Film Editing

Watch on Netflix

The Tragedy of Macbeth


Nominations: Best Actor (Denzel Washington), Best Production Design, Best Cinematography

Watch on Apple TV+

West Side Story


Nominations: Best Picture, Best Director, Best Supporting Actress (Ariana DeBose), Best Production Design, Best Cinematography, Best Costume Design, Best Sound

Watch on HBO Max

When We Were Bullies


Nominations: Best Documentary Short Subject
Where to find: On HBO and HBO Max starting March 30.

The Windshield Wiper


Nominations: Best Animated Short Film

The Worst Person in the World


Nominations: Best Original Screenplay, Best International Feature Film
Where to find: Available to rent.

Writing with Fire


Nominations: Best Documentary Feature
Where to find: Available to rent.

