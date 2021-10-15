Adele Releases First Single from 30, "Easy on Me"

After her arduously long hiatus, British powerhouse vocalist Adele has released “Easy on Me,” the first single from her forthcoming album 30, out Nov. 19 via Columbia Records. 30 is the first new music Adele has released since her third album, 25, in 2015.

“Easy on Me” is typical Adele in the best way. Her powerhouse vocals are as hefty and emotionally saturated as ever, backed by rich, luscious piano playing. Her typically devastating songwriting takes an even more weighty tone as the single, and 30 as a whole, explore her recent divorce.

Adele also released the music video for “Easy on Me,” once again collaborating with Cannes Grand Prix-winning director Xavier Dolan. In the black-and-white video, Adele embarks on a road trip, leaving her recently sold home and reflecting on her past relationship. The video is also shot in the same house as her 2016 single, “Hello.”

Watch the “Easy on Me” video below and listen to the single here. You can preorder 30 here.