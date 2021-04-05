Adult Mom Is Livestreaming R.E.M. Covers for Their 40th Anniversary

R.E.M. are celebrating their 40th anniversary as a band, and Adult Mom, aka Stevie Knipe, is ready to rise to the occasion. Knipe announced via Twitter today that they would be going live on Instagram tonight to perform covers of songs by the rock band that officially disbanded in 2011.

Knipe’s calling today the 40th anniversary of R.E.M. comes after the band’s Twitter account revealed that April 5, 1980 was the first time they played a show. R.E.M celebrated the anniversary of their single “Strange Currencies” just a day before, with 26 years passing since the song’s U.K. and U.S. releases.

Knipe said in the tweet that fans were welcome to submit requests for their favorite R.E.M. songs:

it’s the 40th anniversary of my favorite band in the entire world, @remhq. Going live on IG (adultmomband) at 9:30 pm tonight to do some covers of their songs! Requests very much welcome — adult mom (@adultmomband) April 5, 2021

Adult Mom’s Instagram live begins at 9:30 p.m. EST. In the meantime, you can check out Paste’s ranking of the 20 best R.E.M songs here.