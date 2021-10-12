Adult Swim Festival 2021 Announces Full Lineup

It’s festival season, and maybe you don’t want to leave the house. That’s okay, because Adult Swim Festival will be returning in 2021 and can be enjoyed from the comfort of your own home. The festival will be broadcast globally on Nov. 12 and 13 on Adult Swim’s YouTube channel and will feature live streams featuring a live chat with special guests and panels of some of the network’s most popular shows such as Rick and Morty, Squidbillies and more.
In addition to the festivities, the festival will also broadcast exclusive musical performances from a variety of artists including Flying Lotus, 21 Savage, Lil Baby, Colin Stetson and more. If last year’s virtual festival is anything to go off of (Thundercat featuring Ariana Grande comes to mind), 2021 may feature some unexpected collaborations as well.
Below, revisit Colin Stetson’s 2020 performance and keep scrolling to check out the entire lineup for this year’s Adult Swim Festival.
Musical Performances:
Lil Baby
Karol G
21 Savage
Flying Lotus
Alessia Cara
Angel Olsen
Alien Weaponry
ASAP TyY
Colin Stetson
DAWN
Dezron Douglas & Brandee Younger
Jessica Pratt
Jlin
Jo Firestone
Joe Pera
Kareem Ali
Kassa Overall
Kelly Lee Owens
Lavinia Meijer
Moor Mother
Negin Farsad
Sheer Mag
The Armed
Thou
Tom The Mailman
Exclusive Live Streams & Panels:
Rick and Morty
Blade Runner: Black Lotus
Smiling Friends
Squidbillies
Aqua Teen Hunger Force
Episodes With Live Chat Feat. Surprise Guests:
Rick and Morty
The Eric Andre Show
Tuca & Bertie
Joe Pera Talks With You
Robot Chicken
Teenage Euthanasia
Three Busy Debras
Sealab 2021
Birdgirl
Mr Pickles
Metalocalypse
Primal