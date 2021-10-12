Adult Swim Festival 2021 Announces Full Lineup

It’s festival season, and maybe you don’t want to leave the house. That’s okay, because Adult Swim Festival will be returning in 2021 and can be enjoyed from the comfort of your own home. The festival will be broadcast globally on Nov. 12 and 13 on Adult Swim’s YouTube channel and will feature live streams featuring a live chat with special guests and panels of some of the network’s most popular shows such as Rick and Morty, Squidbillies and more.

In addition to the festivities, the festival will also broadcast exclusive musical performances from a variety of artists including Flying Lotus, 21 Savage, Lil Baby, Colin Stetson and more. If last year’s virtual festival is anything to go off of (Thundercat featuring Ariana Grande comes to mind), 2021 may feature some unexpected collaborations as well.

Below, revisit Colin Stetson’s 2020 performance and keep scrolling to check out the entire lineup for this year’s Adult Swim Festival.

Musical Performances:

Lil Baby

Karol G

21 Savage

Flying Lotus

Alessia Cara

Angel Olsen

Alien Weaponry

ASAP TyY

Colin Stetson

DAWN

Dezron Douglas & Brandee Younger

Jessica Pratt

Jlin

Jo Firestone

Joe Pera

Kareem Ali

Kassa Overall

Kelly Lee Owens

Lavinia Meijer

Moor Mother

Negin Farsad

Sheer Mag

The Armed

Thou

Tom The Mailman

Exclusive Live Streams & Panels:

Rick and Morty

Blade Runner: Black Lotus

Smiling Friends

Squidbillies

Aqua Teen Hunger Force

Episodes With Live Chat Feat. Surprise Guests:

Rick and Morty

The Eric Andre Show

Tuca & Bertie

Joe Pera Talks With You

Robot Chicken

Teenage Euthanasia

Three Busy Debras

Sealab 2021

Birdgirl

Mr Pickles

Metalocalypse

Primal