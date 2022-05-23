Alex G Shares New Song "Blessing," Announces Fall North American Tour

Alex Giannascoli, the Philadelphia singer/songwriter and producer best-known as Alex G, has released his first proper single since 2019, “Blessing.” Giannascoli produced the track—out now on Domino, along with a music video—alongside his longtime collaborator Jacob Portrait. The artist has also announced a fall North American headlining tour.

Dark and abrasive, “Blessing” begins with blaring synths that knock you off balance from the get-go. Suddenly, a resolute 4/4 beat replaces them, over which Giannascoli whispers, “Every day is a blessing / As I walk through the mud.” The track’s abrupt gearshifts are jarring by design, as if in an attempt to render its lyrical conceit as instrumentation: They say “every day above ground is a good day,” but there’s never any telling when things will take a turn for the worse. And life, like “Blessing” itself, can end without warning—no good, no bad, just gone.

In April, Alex G released his first-ever film score, for Jane Schoenbrun’s We’re All Going to the World’s Fair. Prior to that, his last full-length release had been 2019’s acclaimed House of Sugar.

Following a run of East Coast shows supporting Bright Eyes in June, Alex G’s newly announced tour kicks off in North Carolina on Oct. 6, working its way out west for a show at Los Angeles’ The Wiltern, before circling back around for multiple nights at New York City’s Brooklyn Steel, Chicago’s Thalia Hall and Boston’s Paradise Rock Club, and ending with a hometown two-night stand at Philadelphia’s Union Transfer. Barrie, Hatchie and Sadurn will provide support on select dates. Tickets go on sale Thursday, May 26, at 10 a.m. local time.

Check out the “Blessing” video (dir. Zev Magasis) below, followed by the artist’s 2014 Daytrotter session and tour dates, and revisit our ranking of Alex G’s 10 best songs while you’re at it.

Alex G Tour Dates:

June

01 – Cincinnati, OH @ Andrew J Brady Music Center *

02 – Richmond, VA @ Brown’s Island *

03 – Asbury Park, NJ @ Stone Pony Summerstage *

04 – New Haven, CT @ College Street Music Hall*

05 – Lafayette, NY @ Beak and Skiff Apple Orchards*

October

06 – Saxapahaw, NC @ Haw River Ballroom ~

07 – Asheville, NC @ The Orange Peel ~

08 – Atlanta, GA @ Variety Playhouse ~

09 – Nashville, TN @ Brooklyn Bowl ~

10 – St. Louis, MO @ Off Broadway ~

12 – Denver, CO @ Ogden Theatre ~

14 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Soundwell ~

16 – Seattle, WA @ The Showbox ~

17 – Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom ~

19 – San Francisco, CA@ The Fillmore ^

21 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern ^

22 – San Diego, CA @ The Observatory North Park ^

24 – Phoenix, AZ @ Rebel Lounge ^

26 – Austin, TX @ Emo’s ^

27 – Fort Worth, TX @ Tulips ^

29 – Las Vegas, NV @ When We Were Young

November

01 – Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue ^

02-03 – Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall ^

04 – Detroit, MI @ The Majestic Theatre ^

05 – Toronto, ON @ Danforth Music Hall ^

06 – Montreal, QC @ Le Studio TD ^

08-09 – Boston, MA @ Paradise Rock Club ^

11-12 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel ^

17 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club ^

18 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer ^

19 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer #

(* supporting Bright Eyes)

(~ Barrie opening)

(^ Hatchie opening)

(# Sadurn opening)