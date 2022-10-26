Algiers Announce New Album SHOOK, Share “Irreversible Damage” feat. Zack de la Rocha

With new single “Irreversible Damage” that comes at you like an exploding truck during the fiery climax of an action movie, Algiers have announced a new album. SHOOK, out Feb. 24, 2023, on Matador, is the victory cry from a band who, on the brink of breaking up, decided to go back and put large chunks of their being into a fresh album instead. With the city of Atlanta, where the record was conceived of, at the heart of this project, guitarist Lee Tesche says, “It feels like the most Algiers record that we’ve ever made.” It has a long line of musicians standing in belief and support of it, too. Features abound in large numbers, including names such as Big Rube (The Dungeon Family), Samuel T. Herring (Future Islands), Zack de la Rocha, billy woods, Backxwash and many more.

Their fourth album will clock in at 17 tracks, with the latest, “Irreversible Damage,” featuring de la Rocha. It’s tight with intensity, with the beat buzzing between your teeth. It never stops moving, the synths moving eerily, climbing up and down the solid bass that ties it all together. The song coils in around itself, with De La Rocha urgently spitting lines like, “This a relapse / What it be god / No rehab for my jihad / A rapture in a grief storm / Time on my neck an’ it be gone.” Eventually, the track naturally decomposes, although it never loses its intensity. “The end of that song is the sound of joy,” comments Algiers frontman Franklin James Fisher.

Listen to Algiers’ latest track below, and find the details of SHOOK and their upcoming tour dates further down.

SHOOK Tracklist:

01. Everybody Shatter (ft. Big Rube)

02. Irreversible Damage (ft. Zack de la Rocha)

03. 73%

04. Cleanse Your Guilt Here

05. As It Resounds (ft. Big Rube)

06. Bite Back (ft. billy woods & Backxwash)

07. Out of Style Tragedy (ft. Mark Cisneros)

08. Comment #2

09. A Good Man

10. I Can’t Stand It! (ft. Samuel T. Herring & Jae Matthews)

11. All You See Is

12. Green Iris

13. Born (ft. LaToya Kent)

14. Cold World (ft. Nadah El Shazly)

15. Something Wrong

16. An Echophonic Soul (ft. DeForrest Brown Jr. & Patrick Shiroishi)

17. Momentary (ft. Lee Bains III)

SHOOK Art:

Algiers Tour Dates:

December

15 – Brooklyn, NY @ National Sawdust

February

09 – Dublin, Ireland @ Workman’s

10-12 – The Hague, Netherlands @ Grauzone Festival

15 – Brussels, Belgium @ Botanique Rotonde

16 – Switzerland @ Winterthur Salzhaus

17 – Ravenna, Italy @ Bronson

18 – Pordenone, Italy @ Capitol

20 – Ljubljana, Slovenia @ Kino Šiška

21 – Vienna, Austria @ Flex

22 – Linz, Austria @ Posthof

24 – Prague, Czech Republic @ Lucerna Music Bar

25 -Warsaw, Poland @ Niebo

March

01 – Dresden, Germany @ Beatpol

02 – Berlin, Germany @ Hole44

03 – Bielefeld, Germany @ Forum

04 – Schorndorf, Germany @ Manufaktur

05 – Cologne, Germany @ Club Volta

07 – Paris, France Petit Bain

08 – London, UK @ The Dome

13-18 – Austin, TX, USA @ SXSW