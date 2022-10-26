Algiers Announce New Album SHOOK, Share “Irreversible Damage” feat. Zack de la Rocha

With new single “Irreversible Damage” that comes at you like an exploding truck during the fiery climax of an action movie, Algiers have announced a new album. SHOOK, out Feb. 24, 2023, on Matador, is the victory cry from a band who, on the brink of breaking up, decided to go back and put large chunks of their being into a fresh album instead. With the city of Atlanta, where the record was conceived of, at the heart of this project, guitarist Lee Tesche says, “It feels like the most Algiers record that we’ve ever made.” It has a long line of musicians standing in belief and support of it, too. Features abound in large numbers, including names such as Big Rube (The Dungeon Family), Samuel T. Herring (Future Islands), Zack de la Rocha, billy woods, Backxwash and many more.
Their fourth album will clock in at 17 tracks, with the latest, “Irreversible Damage,” featuring de la Rocha. It’s tight with intensity, with the beat buzzing between your teeth. It never stops moving, the synths moving eerily, climbing up and down the solid bass that ties it all together. The song coils in around itself, with De La Rocha urgently spitting lines like, “This a relapse / What it be god / No rehab for my jihad / A rapture in a grief storm / Time on my neck an’ it be gone.” Eventually, the track naturally decomposes, although it never loses its intensity. “The end of that song is the sound of joy,” comments Algiers frontman Franklin James Fisher.
Listen to Algiers’ latest track below, and find the details of SHOOK and their upcoming tour dates further down.
SHOOK Tracklist:
01. Everybody Shatter (ft. Big Rube)
02. Irreversible Damage (ft. Zack de la Rocha)
03. 73%
04. Cleanse Your Guilt Here
05. As It Resounds (ft. Big Rube)
06. Bite Back (ft. billy woods & Backxwash)
07. Out of Style Tragedy (ft. Mark Cisneros)
08. Comment #2
09. A Good Man
10. I Can’t Stand It! (ft. Samuel T. Herring & Jae Matthews)
11. All You See Is
12. Green Iris
13. Born (ft. LaToya Kent)
14. Cold World (ft. Nadah El Shazly)
15. Something Wrong
16. An Echophonic Soul (ft. DeForrest Brown Jr. & Patrick Shiroishi)
17. Momentary (ft. Lee Bains III)
SHOOK Art:
Algiers Tour Dates:
December
15 – Brooklyn, NY @ National Sawdust
February
09 – Dublin, Ireland @ Workman’s
10-12 – The Hague, Netherlands @ Grauzone Festival
15 – Brussels, Belgium @ Botanique Rotonde
16 – Switzerland @ Winterthur Salzhaus
17 – Ravenna, Italy @ Bronson
18 – Pordenone, Italy @ Capitol
20 – Ljubljana, Slovenia @ Kino Šiška
21 – Vienna, Austria @ Flex
22 – Linz, Austria @ Posthof
24 – Prague, Czech Republic @ Lucerna Music Bar
25 -Warsaw, Poland @ Niebo
March
01 – Dresden, Germany @ Beatpol
02 – Berlin, Germany @ Hole44
03 – Bielefeld, Germany @ Forum
04 – Schorndorf, Germany @ Manufaktur
05 – Cologne, Germany @ Club Volta
07 – Paris, France Petit Bain
08 – London, UK @ The Dome
13-18 – Austin, TX, USA @ SXSW