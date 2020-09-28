Amanda Shires Shares New Single "The Problem" Featuring Jason Isbell

Today, Amanda Shires shared a new single, “The Problem,” featuring her husband and collaborator, Jason Isbell. The release coincides with International Safe Abortion Day, and all proceeds from the track will go to the Yellowhammer Fund, an abortion fund and reproductive justice organization based in Alabama.

“This song is about making tough decisions and not having to go it alone,” Shires says. “To me, ‘The Problem’ is a song about supporting someone you love through a difficult time.”

Isbell adds: “It’s about helping without exerting your own will. I support a woman’s right to choose, and I know these choices are never easy.”

Listen to “The Problem” below or on your streamer of choice here. Revisit Shires’ 2018 Paste studio session below. Scroll further to revisit Isbell’s 2013 Daytrotter session.