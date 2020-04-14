Amnesia Scanner Announce New Album, Share Mind-Bending Single "AS Going"

Berlin-based electronic provocateurs Amnesia Scanner have announced their second album via PAN, the follow-up to 2018’s Another Life. The record, titled Tearless, is set to release on June 5. Several artists will be featured, including popular hardcore group Code Orange and Lalita, who appeared last November on “AS Acá.” The track is set to appear on Another Life.

Along with the announcement, AS shared a Marc Eisner-directed video for their new single “AS Going.” The song features Amsterdam-based DJ and vocalist LYZZA and is a woozy hip-hop banger, the kind of vertigo-inducing dance track the duo have become known for. The video captures the current moment in our social landscape, appearing as a twisted FaceTime call gone wrong.

The duo’s album was inspired by environmental issues facing their home country of Finland before the COVID-19 outbreak. Described as a “breakup album from the planet,” their new material seems increasingly relevant as we venture further into uncharted territory thanks to the near universal lockdown we’re facing.

You can watch the video for “AS Going” below and check out the Tearless album art and tracklist further down.

Tearless Album Art

Tearless Tracklist

1. AS Enter

2. AS Tearless (feat. Lalita)

3. AS Flat (feat. Code Orange)

4. AS Trouble

5. AS Aca? (feat. Lalita)

6. Call Of The Center (interlude)

7. AS Too Late

8. AS Going (feat. LYZZA)

9. AS Labyrinth

10. AS U Will Be Fine