Amy Winehouse's 2007 Glastonbury Performance to Get Vinyl Release

In the last few years, there’s been a welcome surge of official Amy Winehouse releases courtesy of Universal, Island and the BBC. These include box sets of the singer’s singles and studio albums, as well as live releases that had long made the rounds online in video form, like At The BBC and 2007’s I Told You I Was Trouble: Live in London. Now, another key performance will get the double-LP treatment, as Winehouse’s 2007 set at Glastonbury’s iconic Pyramid Stage is set to receive its first official release on June 3. Live at Glastonbury 2007 will be available both on black and “exclusive crystal clear edition” vinyl, and will include liner notes remembering the set for its 15th anniversary from Glastonbury co-organizer Emily Eavis.

2007 marked a major year for Winehouse as she toured her second record and commercial breakthrough Back to Black. The Glastonbury setlist includes the majority of the songs on that album, including singles “Rehab,” “You Know I’m No Good” and “Back to Black,” as well as two tracks from her debut, Frank, and an array of covers, including her (now much more famous) version of The Zutons’ “Valerie.” The set marked the second time Winehouse performed at the festival after playing as a part of the 2004 lineup, and she later returned to the Pyramid Stage for a third time the following year in 2008.

“Amy Winehouse was a Glastonbury-goer through and through,” Eavis said of Winehouse’s relationship with the legendary U.K. festival in a statement. “She either came and played or, when she wasn’t working, came and camped. She played in the blistering heat and the heavy rain, and there were so many magical moments to her performances.”

The following year, Winehouse won four Grammy awards, including Record of the Year, Song of the Year and Best Female Pop Vocal Performance for “Rehab,” as well as Best Pop Vocal Album for Black to Black. The singer was working on her third album when she died in July 2011 of alcohol poisoning. She was 27 years old.

Revisit Winehouse’s performance of “Tears Dry On Their Own” from Glastonbury 2007 below, and keep scrolling for Live at Glastonbury 2007 album details. You can pre-order the album here.

Live at Glastonbury 2007 Art:

Live at Glastonbury 2007 Tracklist:

Side A

01. Addicted

02. Just Friends

03. Tears Dry On Their Own

04. He Can Only Hold Her

Side B

05. Cherry

06. Back To Black

07. Wake Up Alone

08. Love Is A Losing Game

Side C

09. Fuck Me Pumps

10. Cupid

11. Hey Little Rich Girl

12 Monkey Man

Side D

13. You Know I’m Know Good

14. Rehab

15. Me & Mr Jones

16. Valerie