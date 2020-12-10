Andrew Bird Shares New Performance of John Prine's "Souvenirs," Announces Livestream

Andrew Bird just released a new performance of John Prine’s “Souvenirs,” a track taken from his recent holiday album, Hark!

Over the weekend, Bird will reprise his annual Gezelligheid holiday concert as a livestream performance from Ojai, Calif. Since 2009, the event has typically taken place in Chicago, but this year it will be entirely virtual due to the coronavirus pandemic. Bird is offering healthcare workers free passes as a token of gratitude for their work.

After the livestream at 7 p.m. ET this Sunday (Dec. 13), the show will be available to view on-demand all month, and each ticket comes with an archive of the 2013 edition from Chicago’s Fourth Presbyterian Church.

Watch Bird’s rendition of “Souvenirs” below, and revisit a snippet from Bird and Dianogah’s 2007 Daytrotter session further down. You can purchase tickets and find out more information about the upcoming Gezelligheid holiday concert here.