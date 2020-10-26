Angelo De Augustine Shares New Single "Blue" Featuring Sufjan Stevens

Singer/songwriter Angelo De Augustine shared a new single “Blue,” featuring fellow Asthmatic Kitty labelmate Sufjan Stevens. De Augustine also released a self-directed music video for “Blue,” filled with images of palm trees, bicycles and soccer. The song will appear on seven-inch vinyl alongside another Sufjan Stevens collaboration titled “Santa Barbara.”

“‘Blue’ speaks of an admission in confidence to a friend,” De Augustine says. “The eternal and symbiotic bond of mother and child, and an inquisition into our inner pain, investigating if we are forever bound by it.”

Watch the music video for “Blue” below, and preorder De Augustine’s vinyl single here. Keep scrolling to watch De Augustine’s 2017 Paste Studio session.