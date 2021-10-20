Animal Collective Announce New Album Time Skiffs

Nature is healing. Animal Collective (not to be confused with the pandemic-saving game franchise Animal Crossing) has been rolling out teasers over the past few weeks through Instagram DMs and their subreddit. Some fans even put the pieces together and realized the cryptic photos they posted combined to make what appeared to be an album cover. Today (Oct. 20), Animal Collective have announced their forthcoming album, Time Skiffs, out Feb. 4, 2022, via Domino. The album arrives six years after 2016’s Painting With and three years after Tangerine Reef, their visual album that did not feature Panda Bear.

The album is accompanied by lead single “Prester John,” a kaleidoscopic fever dream sitting at just over six minutes. Part indie rock, part jazz, the song is an exercise in patience as it grows with steady drums and harmonies. The track was conceived by weaving together two songs, one written by Avey Tare and another written by Panda Bear.

Alongside the album, the band has announced a North American tour scheduled for March 2022. Tickets go on sale Friday, Oct. 22, which you can find more details on here.

Below, watch the “Prester John” video (dir. Jason Lester) and keep scrolling for complete details of Time Skiffs. You can preorder the album ahead of its Feb. 4 release here.



1. Dragon Slayer

2. Car Keys

3. Prester John

4. Strung with Everything

5. Walker

6. Cherokee

7. Passer-by

8. We Go Back

9. Royal and Desire

March

08 – Richmond, VA @ The National

09 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer

11 – North Adams, MA @ Mass MOCA – Hunter Center

12 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel

13 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club

15 – Boston, MA @ Paradise Rock Club

16 – Sayreville, NJ @ Starland Ballroom

18 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Mr. Smalls Theatre

19 – Detroit, MI @ Majestic Theatre

20 – Chicago, IL @ Vic Theatre

21 – Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue

23 – Columbus, OH @ Newport Music Hall

24 – Nashville, TN @ Marathon Music Works

24-27 – Knoxville, TN @ Big Ears Festival

26 – Atlanta, GA @ The Eastern