Another Michael Announce Debut Album New Music and Big Pop, Share New Single

Philly-based band Another Michael have announced their debut album New Music and Big Pop, out on Feb. 19, 2021 via Run For Cover Records. They’ve also shared a new track, “I Know You’re Wrong,” from their forthcoming record, which follows their previous single “New Music.”

Lead vocalist Michael Doherty says of the new song:

“I Know You’re Wrong” came to be when I first started toying with my new Electro-Harmonix Freeze, a pedal which has since become a piece of gear I go back to often when songwriting. Speaking of freeze, the ending lyrics tell a true story: It hadn’t snowed in Albany in a very long time. No snow whatsoever in the winter of 2016, and still no snow at the time of writing the song in late January of 2017. But by nature, all things overdue will eventually give, and soon enough we had a storm that our good friend, neighbor, and engineer Scoops Dardaris could only describe as “Snow-pocalypse 2k17.” Who still remembers?

Listen to “I Know You’re Wrong” below, and preorder their album here. Keep scrolling for the New Music and Big Pop cover art and tracklist.

01. New Music

02. I Know You’re Wrong

03. What Gives?

04. My Day

05. Big Pop

06. What The Hell Is Going On?

07. I’m Not Home

08. Row

09. Hone

10. Shaky Cam