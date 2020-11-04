Watch Arcade Fire Debut New Song "Generation A" on Stephen Colbert Election Night Special

Between Win Butler's new bleached blond hair, a disco ball and a whole lot of energy, you will not be bored

By Paris Rosenthal  |  November 4, 2020  |  11:12am
Photo by Scott Kowalchyk/SHOWTIME Music News Arcade Fire
Watch Arcade Fire Debut New Song "Generation A" on <i>Stephen Colbert</i> Election Night Special

Arcade Fire were the musical guests on Stephen Colbert’s election special last night (Nov. 3), which was officially titled Stephen Colbert’s Election Night 2020: Democracy’s Last Stand: Building Back America Great Again Better 2020.

The band debuted a new song, “Generation A,” which Colbert introduced as “inspired by the current climate of the country, with a hopeful message to the youths.”

Arcade Fire’s last album, Everything Now, came out in 2017, following 2010’s The Suburbs, which turned 10 this year. A couple of months ago, Arcade Fire’s Will Butler released his second solo album, Generations, via Merge Records.

Watch Arcade Fire perform “Generation A” on Stephen Colbert below.

