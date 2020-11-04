Watch Arcade Fire Debut New Song "Generation A" on Stephen Colbert Election Night Special

Arcade Fire were the musical guests on Stephen Colbert’s election special last night (Nov. 3), which was officially titled Stephen Colbert’s Election Night 2020: Democracy’s Last Stand: Building Back America Great Again Better 2020.

The band debuted a new song, “Generation A,” which Colbert introduced as “inspired by the current climate of the country, with a hopeful message to the youths.”

Arcade Fire’s last album, Everything Now, came out in 2017, following 2010’s The Suburbs, which turned 10 this year. A couple of months ago, Arcade Fire’s Will Butler released his second solo album, Generations, via Merge Records.

Watch Arcade Fire perform “Generation A” on Stephen Colbert below.