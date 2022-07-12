Archers of Loaf Announce New Album Reason in Decline

Yes, you read that correctly. Archers of Loaf, beloved ‘90s North Carolina indie-rockers, are releasing their first album in 24 years. Reason in Decline is out Oct. 21 via Merge Records and the band has shared its first single, “In The Surface Noise.”

“In The Surface Noise” starts with Eric Bachmann’s signature throaty croon and oscillating guitars. It’s evocative of a stadium rock jam, building slowly into a 80s rock chorus reminiscent of the heartiness of Bruce Springsteen.

Lead singer Eric Bachmann noted in a press release that the band “didn’t intend for this song to be political and it was written through a personal lens but as sometimes happens the lyrics (‘what’s more for them ain’t less for you’) ended up being more universal.”

While this is the first album in almost 25 years from the group, they’re no strangers to the stage and singles. Following the release of the live album Curse of the Loaf in 2015 and a string of performances, the band released several new singles between 2020 and 2021 with a few one-off performances. They will return to the stage in support of Reason in Decline with a six-date tour, kicking off in Baltimore, Maryland and wrapping up with an Asheville, North Carolina date this fall. More tour dates are to be announced Tickets go on sale Friday July 15 at 10 a.m. ET.

Below, watch the video for “In The Surface Noise” and keep scrolling for tour dates and the album artwork for Reason in Decline. You can preorder the album ahead of its Oct. 21 release here.



November

29 – Ottobar @ Baltimore, MD

30 – Underground Arts @ Philadelphia, PA

December

1 – The Sinclair @ Boston, MA

2 – Warsaw @ Brooklyn, NY

3 – The Broadberry @ Richmond, VA

4 – Grey Eagle @ Asheville, NC



