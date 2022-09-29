Arctic Monkeys Share Another New Single, "Body Paint"

The Arctic Monkeys have released the second single from their forthcoming album The Car ahead of its Oct. 21 release via Domino Recording Co. The band shared “Body Paint” on Thursday alongside a music video, and will perform the new song on tonight’s (Sept. 29) episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

“Body Paint” follows lead The Car single “There’d Better Be a Mirrorball,” and has a similarly unhurried pace. Alex Turner considers the “deception and subterfuge” of glamor (“Straight from the cover shoot / There’s still a trace of body paint / On your legs and on your arms and on your face”), and the way its artifice can divide the very people it’s meant to connect, singing, “And if you’re thinking of me / I’m probably thinking of you.”

Arctic Monkeys’ 2023 U.K. and Irish tour, featuring special guests The Hives and The Mysterines, kicks off late next May and runs through June. Tickets go on sale tomorrow, Sept. 30, at 9 a.m. local time.

Watch the “Body Paint” video (dir. Brook Linder), shot in London and Missouri, below, and see Arctic Monkeys’ upcoming tour dates further down.

Arctic Monkeys 2023 Tour Dates:

May

29 – Bristol, U.K. @ Ashton Gate Stadium,

31 – Coventry, U.K. @ Building Society Arena

June

02 – Manchester, U.K. @ Emirates Old Trafford

03 – Manchester, U.K. @ Emirates Old Trafford – NEW DATE ADDED

05 – Middlesbrough, U.K. @ Riverside Stadium

07 – Norwich, U.K. @ Carrow Road Stadium

09 – Sheffield, U.K. @ Hillsborough Park

10 – Sheffield, U.K. @ Hillsborough Park

12 – Swansea, U.K. @ Swansea.com Stadium

14 – Southampton, U.K. @ The Ageas Bowl

16 – London, U.K. @ Emirates Stadium

17 – London, U.K. @ Emirates Stadium

20 – Dublin, U.K. @ Malahide Castle

25 – Glasgow, U.K. @ Bellahouston Park