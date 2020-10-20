Arlo Parks Announces Debut Album, Shares New Video for "Green Eyes"

Arlo Parks shared several new surprises for listeners today, including new song “Green Eyes” and the announcement of her forthcoming debut album Collapsed In Sunbeams, out Jan. 29.

“Green Eyes” puts Parks at the forefront, both in the song and music video, to symbolize a path of self-discovery. The track stands out for Parks’ calming vocals and the light presence of a drum beat. It also features credits from another indie peer—Clairo, who plays guitar and sings backing vocals.

Parks’ debut album Collapsed In Sunbeams is currently available for preorder on limited edition vinyl through Transgressive Records here.

“My album is a series of vignettes and intimate portraits surrounding my adolescence and the people that shaped it,” Parks said of the album. “It is rooted in storytelling and nostalgia – I want it to feel both universal and hyper specific.”

Watch Arlo Parks’ new music video for “Green Eyes” below. Keep scrolling for the full Collapsed In Sunbeams tracklist and cover art.

Collapsed In Sunbeams Album Art:

Collapsed In Sunbeams Tracklist:

1. Collapsed In Sunbeams

2. Hurt

3. Too Good

4. Hope

5. Caroline

6. Black Dog

7. Green Eyes

8. Just Go

9. For Violet

10. Eugene

11. Bluish

12. Portra 400