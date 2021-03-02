Watch Arlo Parks Perform "Black Dog" on Fallon

British musician Arlo Parks made her first appearance on an American late-night show with a performance on Monday’s episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. Parks sang her dreamy single “Black Dog” off Collapsed in Sunbeams, one of Paste’s picks for The 10 Best Albums of January 2021.

“Black Dog” began with Parks against a black stage, showing off the effortlessly smooth vocals that made the singer’s debut album so well-loved. She then moves out of the darkness to reveal a sunflower-adorned set with her backing band, an understated but fitting move for a song about trying to help a loved one through depression. It’s a stellar performance, and one of only a few seen so far from Collapsed in Sunbeams, given its release during the pandemic. Parks took to Twitter before her Tonight Show appearance to share her enthusiasm for the additional live shows to come:

I’m playing @FallonTonight!!! Damn…grateful for the stars aligning in so many ways when it comes to my work and daydreaming about the day I can share these songs with you guys in person. Humbled and grinning as I write this :) @jimmyfallonpic.twitter.com/iSPK59kNir — Arlo Parks (@arloparks) March 1, 2021

Watch Parks’ performance of “Black Dog” below.