Watch Arlo Parks Cover Dua Lipa's "Pretty Please"

Arlo Parks has been known to perform a cover or two in her Lo Fi Lounge, delivering intimate renditions of songs by everyone from Phoebe Bridgers to Frank Ocean, and the latest is by popular demand: Dua Lipa’s “Pretty Please,” off the pop star’s 2020 smash-hit record Future Nostalgia.

“Yew darlings asked n so I obliged! Here’s my moody lil cover of Pretty Please by the lovely @DUALIPA,” Parks wrote on Twitter. Indeed, the singer/songwriter strips Dua Lipa’s alluring dance jam down into a vocals and keys-only affair, amping up the yearning.

Parks released her acclaimed debut album Collapsed In Sunbeams earlier this year, earning a spot on Paste’s list of January’s best albums.

Watch Parks perform her Dua Lipa cover below, and dive into the complete Lo Fi Lounge catalog right here.