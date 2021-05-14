Watch Arlo Parks Cover Dua Lipa's "Pretty Please"

By Scott Russell  |  May 14, 2021  |  12:24pm
Image courtesy of the artist Music News Arlo Parks
Share Tweet Submit Pin
Watch Arlo Parks Cover Dua Lipa's "Pretty Please"

Arlo Parks has been known to perform a cover or two in her Lo Fi Lounge, delivering intimate renditions of songs by everyone from Phoebe Bridgers to Frank Ocean, and the latest is by popular demand: Dua Lipa’s “Pretty Please,” off the pop star’s 2020 smash-hit record Future Nostalgia.

“Yew darlings asked n so I obliged! Here’s my moody lil cover of Pretty Please by the lovely @DUALIPA,” Parks wrote on Twitter. Indeed, the singer/songwriter strips Dua Lipa’s alluring dance jam down into a vocals and keys-only affair, amping up the yearning.

Parks released her acclaimed debut album Collapsed In Sunbeams earlier this year, earning a spot on Paste’s list of January’s best albums.

Watch Parks perform her Dua Lipa cover below, and dive into the complete Lo Fi Lounge catalog right here.

Tags

arlo parks

dua lipa

Also from Arlo Parks
Also in Music