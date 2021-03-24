Jay Som and Palehound's Bachelor Announce Debut Album

Jay Som’s Melina Duterte and Palehound’s Ellen Kempner are continuing their partnership under the moniker Bachelor with a new album. Bachelor’s first single “Anything At All” premiered last month, and their debut LP Doomin’ Sun is set to arrive May 28 via Polyvinyl Record Co.

The news of Doomin’ Sun arrives with bass-heavy indie-rock endeavor “Stay in the Car,” a summer-ready jam recounting an infatuation with a stranger in a grocery store parking lot. Duterte and Kempner’s masterful songwriting combines to perfection yet again with lyrical gems like, “She burns out of the market / Plastic bags digging into wrists / Blood stuck in her fingertips.” The song’s dynamic instrumentals are euphoric with a punch, with wailing electric guitars and acoustic breakdowns complementing the sweet quality of the singers’ combined voices.

Kempner spoke of the song’s inspiration in a statement:

I wrote the lyrics to “Stay In the Car” back in December of 2019 when I was in Florida for my partner’s top surgery. I had run out one afternoon, post op, while he was healing to grab lunch for us and as I was gathering my stuff in the parking lot, a big car pulled up and this absolutely beautiful woman got out. She was dressed all in red, dripping with jewelry and had the most wild fiery mane I’d ever seen. She was yelling at the man behind the wheel asking him what he wanted from the store and I wished I was that man. I wanted to be a part of her life, her best friend, her driver, whatever she wanted me to be. I was completely mesmerized.

Duterte elaborated on the song and music video’s production:

We wanted this song to be a visceral listening experience, inspired by The Pixies and The Breeders. For the music video, we worked on a two-day shoot with Haoyan of America in Poughkeepsie in extremely cold weather. We all collaborated on the idea that our friendship should be portrayed in a fun and stylish way. Haoyan captured that energy in his own unique and creative lens through his collection of ‘80s/’90s/’00s props and toys, CGI, and anything car-themed.

Watch the music video for “Stay in the Car” below. Keep scrolling to see the Doomin’ Sun album artwork and tracklist, and to revisit Palehound’s 2015 visit to the Paste Studio.

Doomin’ Sun Album Artwork:

Doomin’ Sun Tracklist:

01. Back of My Hand

02. Sand Angel

03. Stay in the Car

04. Went Out Without You

05. Spin Out

06. Anything at All

07. Moon

08. Sick of Spiraling

09. Aurora

10. Doomin’ Sun