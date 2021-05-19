Bachelor Announce Doomin' Sun Fest

IRL festivals are getting announced left and right in the States ahead of a vaccine-assisted summer of relief from the pandemic, but Bachelor—Jay Som’s Melina Duterte and Palehound’s Ellen Kempner—are singlehandedly (well, double-handedly) keeping virtual events on the map with Doomin’ Sun Fest.

The livestreaming festival/telethon to benefit Seeding Sovereignty will feature performances from a who’s-who of indie-rock royalty: Tegan and Sara, Courtney Barnett, Benjamin Gibbard, Sylvan Esso, Adrianne Lenker of Big Thief, Jeff Tweedy of Wilco, Japanese Breakfast, Julien Baker, and Tank and The Bangas are among the free June show’s many acts. It all goes down June 10 starting at 6 p.m. ET, followed by a virtual afterparty inside 3D social game Hotel Hideaway.

A press release describes Doomin’ Sun Fest’s organizing principles as follows:

Created as a chance to gather for “Community, Compassion, Climate, and Celebration,” Doomin’ Sun Fest will be FREE to attend, but donations to Seeding Sovereignty will be highly encouraged. The organization is an Indigenous-led collective working to radicalize and disrupt colonized spaces through land, body, and food sovereignty work, community building, and cultural preservation.

Duterte and Kempner—whose debut album as Bachelor, which shares its title with the fest, is out May 28 on Polyvinyl—will live-host the festival before stepping into to close it out by performing as Bachelor for the very first time. “Basically we just wanna have fun celebrating our album release, raise funds for Seeding Sovereignty, and get people excited about donating and opening their hearts to themes of the fest—the ‘4 C’s’ as we call them—that are driving this endeavor,” the duo say in a statement.

Singles from Doomin’ Sun so far include “Anything at All,” “Stay in the Car” and “Sick of Spiraling.” All told, the album is one of our most-anticipated of the month. Bachelor are touring this fall in support of Lucy Dacus, who has a new record of her own on the way (and will also be performing at Doomin’ Sun Fest)—you’ll find those dates right here.

Find out more about Doomin’ Sun Fest here and see the complete lineup as it currently stands below, beneath Palehound’s 2015 Paste Studio session.

Doomin’ Sun Fest Lineup:

Adeline

Adrianne Lenker of Big Thief

Alexis from Sleigh Bells w/ Young Women Who Crush

Alynda Segarra (Hurray For The Riff Raff)

Andy Shauf

Anjimile

Bartees Strange

Beach Bunny

Becca Mancari

Benjamin Gibbard

Black Belt Eagle Scout

Boy Scouts

Brijean

Christelle Bofale

Claud

Courtney Barnett

Faye Webster

Fime

Frankie Cosmos

Hand Habits

Japanese Breakfast

Jeff Rosenstock

Jeff Tweedy

Jessi Frick of Father Daughter Records

Jose James + Taali

Julia Jacklin

Julien Baker

Kero Kero Bonito

KR from Decolonize UnConference

Lala Lala

Long Beard

Lucy Dacus

Luna Li

Madeline Kenney

Madison McFerrin

Mannequin Pussy

Manu Grace

MICHELLE

Miloe

Pendant

Quinn Christopherson

Rozzi

Sasami

Sen Morimoto

Shamir

Soccer Mommy

Soft Glas

Sylvan Esso

Tagalikha

Tank & the Bangas

Tasha

Tegan and Sara

Thao

Tune-Yards

Vagabon