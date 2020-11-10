Badge Époque Ensemble Share New Single "Just Space for Light" Featuring Jennifer Castle: Listen

Toronto outfit Badge Époque Ensemble have shared a new single, “Just Space for Light” (feat. Jennifer Castle). Following “Unity (It’s Up To You)” (feat. James Baley) and “Sing A Silent Gospel” (feat. Meg Remy and Dorothea Paaas), this is the third preview of the band’s forthcoming album Self Help, out on Nov. 20 via Telephone Explosion Records.

“‘Just Space for Light’ weaves a few BÉE themes together,” says bandleader Maximilian Turnbull. “The collision of disparate moods between sections, lyrics which touch on the meditative experience, and collaboration with a distinctive vocalist; in this case Jennifer Castle, who’s [sic] soulful presence on our album is a blessing.”

Listen to “Just Space for Light” (feat. Jennifer Castle) below. You can preorder Self Help here.