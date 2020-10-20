Badge Époque Ensemble Shares Video for New Single "Unity (It's Up To You)" Featuring James Baley

Toronto’s Badge Époque Ensemble have shared their new single “Unity (It’s Up To You)” featuring James Baley, alongside its claymation-themed video. Following the release of “Sing A Silent Gospel,” the track is taken from their forthcoming album Self Help, out on Nov. 20 via Telephone Explosion Records.

Maximillian Turnbull, the band’s founder, says of the new song:

The appeal of writing a song about ‘unity’ is its slipperiness as a concept. It can be used as a dividing line, giving form to the particularity of things defined in opposition of one another, or we may zoom out wide enough to find all matter and all energy under its purview. It is a word which requires a frame. A recorded song is sympathetically flexible in its compression. We can single out a lead vocalist (easy to do on this song with returning BÉE guest, the incomparable James Baley) or soloist (guitar from Chris Bezant), or, as I am inclined, we can choose to hear the song as one sound. As the song says, it’s up to you.

Watch the video for “Unity (It’s Up To You),” directed by Alex Kingsmill, below. Pre-order Self Help here.