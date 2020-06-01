Bandcamp Pledges June 19 Revenue Shares to NAACP Legal Defense Fund

Bandcamp has announced that it will dedicate 100% of its share in sales on June 19 to the NAACP Legal Defense Fund. The donation period corresponds with Juneteenth, the celebration of when the last remaining African-American slaves were liberated from the Confederacy. Bandcamp intends to repeat this donation for every following Juneteenth.

In a statement released today, the company says:

“The recent killings of George Floyd, Tony McDade, Sean Reed, Breonna Taylor, Ahmaud Arbery and the ongoing state-sanctioned violence against black people in the US and around the world are horrific tragedies. We stand with those rightfully demanding justice, equality, and change, and people of color everywhere who live with racism every single day, including many of our fellow employees and artists and fans in the Bandcamp community.”

In addition, Bandcamp has announced that it is allocating $30,000 per year “to partner with organizations that fight for racial justice and create opportunities for people of color.”